Female giraffe dies in Assam State Zoo

A four-year-old female giraffe has died in Assam State Zoo here, possibly due to ''accidental suffocation'', a senior official of the facility said on Friday.

The giraffe died late on Thursday night, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to know the exact cause of death, Divisional Forest Officer (in-charge) of Assam State Zoo, Ashwini Kumar, told PTI.

Prima facie, the death appears to be ''accidental due to suffocation'', but the exact cause will be known only after the autopsy, he said.

The giraffe, named Rongili, was brought to Assam in December 2019 from Patna Zoo and a male giraffe was brought from Mysore Zoo, with permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

''The male giraffe is doing fine,'' Kumar added.

