AMISOM hands over learning materials and sports equipment in Jubaland State

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has handed over newly constructed classrooms, sanitation facilities, learning materials and sports equipment to boost education and sports in Jubaland State.

The facilities were constructed under AMISOM's Quick Impacts Projects, and as an extension of the mission's Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) mandate to promote cordial relations with communities living under its areas of responsibility.

AMISOM's Mission Support Advisor, Maj. Gen. Fidza Dludlu handed over desks, chairs, office tables, wooden blackboards, filing cabinets, stationery, laptops, footballs and netballs to the management of Abdalla Birole Primary School.

Maj. Gen. Dludlu explained that AMISOM undertook the project to boost education and strengthen AMISOM relations with the community.

"The decision to support the education sector followed a request by the community of Abdalla Birole during engagements with the AMISOM Officer Commanding the Abdalla Birole area."

The Jubaland Minister for Justice and Religious Affairs, Mohamed Sheikh Yussuf, who officiated at the handover, hailed AMISOM for the initiative to support efforts to rebuild Somalia's education institutions.

"On behalf of the Jubaland government, I thank AMISOM for the continued support. This is a responsibility that was supposed to be executed by ourselves but we are still growing. Therefore, we thank AMISOM for doing it for us," he said.

The AMISOM Head of Civil Affairs, Dr Opiyo Ododa, appealed to the community to safeguard the facilities in order to improve access to education in the area.

"We need our children to go to school and use these facilities, not only for today but for the future," said Dr Opiyo.

Separately in Kismayo, the AMISOM Sector Six Commander, Brig. Gen. Abebaw Seid Yimer handed over sports equipment to the Jubaland Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Faduma Ali Abdi. The items included sports uniforms and trophies.

Brig Gen. Yimer highlighted that the donation was aimed at impacting youth development by promoting physical exercise and recreation activities.

"I am optimistic that the support and continued collaboration between the Kismayo community and AMISOM will ultimately strengthen peace and security in the region," said Brig Gen. Yimer.

Minister Faduma thanked AMISOM for the support. She added that the donation would meet the need for sports equipment and positively impact security in the region.

"These items will help us to develop the youth and improve sports. We are grateful to the AMISOM CIMIC department in Sector Six. Jubaland and AMISOM work jointly for security and community development. Sports is based on both," she noted.