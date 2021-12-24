Left Menu

KK, Meer Foundation join hands with Feeding India by Zomato to distribute meals

KKR and Meer Foundation along with Feeding India by Zomato have reached out to those in need through the last few months, and its been an extremely heart-warming experience for all of us, said Venky Mysore, MD CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders and Director Meer Foundation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:00 IST
IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Meer Foundation have joined hands with 'Feeding India by Zomato' to distribute meals to orphaned children shelters here.

As a part of the initiative, 30,000 meals were served to the children along with gifts starting from Durga Puja till this year-end, a media statement issued by KKR stated on Friday.

''Celebrating with these children was a joyous moment for the teams, and all through Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year, the children will receive meals from the Knight Riders of Kolkata,'' the statement read. ''It's been a difficult year for everyone. This is a small attempt on our part to spread joy in Kolkata. KKR and Meer Foundation along with Feeding India by Zomato have reached out to those in need through the last few months, and it's been an extremely heart-warming experience for all of us,'' said Venky Mysore, MD & CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders and Director Meer Foundation.

