MP’s GAD declines to share details of applicants for Information Commissioners posts

Madhya Pradesh’s General Administration Department (GAD) has declined to share details of applicants who had applied for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the state.

In response to an RTI query filed by social activist Ajay Dubey, it said the desired information cannot be shown to the applicant as files carrying the relevant details are in circulation.

Dubey had sought details of applications received for the Information Commissioners posts in the state Information Commission. He had also sought to see the relevant file notings in addition to getting their certified copies.

“The GAD, being the coordinating authority for the implementation of the RTI Act, has wrongfully declined the desired information. Public authorities are mandated to decline information citing relevant provisions of the transparency law. In this case, the GAD has refused to share the details without citing any clause of the RTI Act and merely said that the desired information is ‘under process’,” he said.

Dubey said that an appeal will be filed against the GAD’s inappropriate reply.

The state government had in November this year called for applications for Information Commissioners. The last date for submitting application was November 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)