Jitendra Singh flags off truck carrying 1,500 kgs of clothes for needy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday flagged off a truck carrying 1,500 kgs of clothes and similar material from North Block here for distribution to under privileged sections of society.

The material will be distributed to the needy in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) areas here and rest will be handed over to an NGO, Goonj, working for the under privileged in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), a Personnel Ministry statement said.

Singh said, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) launched the initiative ''Sanchay'' in association with Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture to commemorate ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to collect the material from government employees working in various ministries and departments located at North Block and nearby buildings. The minister informed that the initiative held from 29th November to 10th December, 2021 received tremendous response and 1,500 kgs of clothes and similar material collected.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the “Sewa” mission of DoPT should continue and asked the officials to undertake the next Sanchay programme of unused mobile hand sets and after reprocessing distribute the same to the poor households to enable their children to access online learning. The minister said, taking a cue from DoPT, other ministries will also join in the social service work. He also noted with satisfaction that this noble mission is coinciding with the ongoing good governance week, scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Singh distributed souvenirs to 22 volunteers, who helped in collection of wearable garments and other materials on the occasion. Secretary, DoPT, P K Tripathy, Additional Secretary, DoPT Rashmi Chowdhary and senior officials of the Ministry joined the event.

