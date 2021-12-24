Left Menu

Jitendra Singh flags off truck carrying 1,500 kgs of clothes for needy

The minister informed that the initiative held from 29th November to 10th December, 2021 received tremendous response and 1,500 kgs of clothes and similar material collected.Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the Sewa mission of DoPT should continue and asked the officials to undertake the next Sanchay programme of unused mobile hand sets and after reprocessing distribute the same to the poor households to enable their children to access online learning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:37 IST
Jitendra Singh flags off truck carrying 1,500 kgs of clothes for needy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday flagged off a truck carrying 1,500 kgs of clothes and similar material from North Block here for distribution to under privileged sections of society.

The material will be distributed to the needy in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) areas here and rest will be handed over to an NGO, Goonj, working for the under privileged in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), a Personnel Ministry statement said.

Singh said, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) launched the initiative ''Sanchay'' in association with Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture to commemorate ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to collect the material from government employees working in various ministries and departments located at North Block and nearby buildings. The minister informed that the initiative held from 29th November to 10th December, 2021 received tremendous response and 1,500 kgs of clothes and similar material collected.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the “Sewa” mission of DoPT should continue and asked the officials to undertake the next Sanchay programme of unused mobile hand sets and after reprocessing distribute the same to the poor households to enable their children to access online learning. The minister said, taking a cue from DoPT, other ministries will also join in the social service work. He also noted with satisfaction that this noble mission is coinciding with the ongoing good governance week, scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Singh distributed souvenirs to 22 volunteers, who helped in collection of wearable garments and other materials on the occasion. Secretary, DoPT, P K Tripathy, Additional Secretary, DoPT Rashmi Chowdhary and senior officials of the Ministry joined the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021