Left Menu

Student body elections demanded at varsities in Rajasthan

A delegation of the students later met an official of the CMs office, who assured them to look into the demands. Therefore, a protest march was held, student leader Lokendra Singh Raithaliya said. An official from the CMs office has assured us to convey our demands to the chief minister, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:06 IST
Student body elections demanded at varsities in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

University students on Friday protested at Shahid Smark here, demanding student body elections in varsities across the state. They started marching towards the Civil Lines to lay siege to the chief minister's residence, forcing police to use mild force against them. Several students were detained and later released. A delegation of the students later met an official of the CM's office, who assured them to look into the demands. ''We had been protesting at the main gate of Rajasthan University for the past 40 days over demands for student union elections and free education but we were not heard. Therefore, a protest march was held,'' student leader Lokendra Singh Raithaliya said. He said student elections have not taken place for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''When the Assembly bypolls and other elections can take place, then why the elections of student bodies cannot be held? We have been demanding this for over a month. An official from the CM's office has assured us to convey our demands to the chief minister,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021