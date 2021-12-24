Left Menu

AAP declares 18 more candidates for Punjab polls

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:38 IST
AAP declares 18 more candidates for Punjab polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared 18 more candidates for the next year's Punjab Assembly elections. The party has till now declared 58 candidates for the polls, a release said here.

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats.

According to the list released today, Sajjan Singh Cheema will contest from Sultanpur Lodhi, Principal Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Pandit Brahm Shankar Jimpa from Hoshiarpur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Jaswinder Singh from Attari, Dalbir Singh Tong from Baba Bakala and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

Jagdeep 'Goldy' Kamboj will contest from Jalalabad, from where SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will also be in the fray.

Sarwan Singh Dhun will contest from Khemkaran, Ashok 'Pappi' Prashar from Ludhiana Central, Gurpreet Banwali from Sardulgarh, Kulwant Singh Bazigar from Shutrana, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chabbewal, Santosh Kataria from Balachaur, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Bagha Purana, Master Jagsir Singh from Bhucho Mandi, Amolak Singh from Jaito and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala Rural.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021