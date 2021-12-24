Left Menu

Gujarat: Final Year B.Com exam paper leaked; 6, including college principal, arrested

We have arrested six persons, including the principal of Sardar Patel Law College in Amreli, its two staff members and three students.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six persons, including a college principal, were arrested for their alleged involvement in leaking the question paper of the Final Year B.Com examination of Saurashtra University in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged in Rajkot after the Macroeconomics question paper was shared on Whatsapp an hour before the examination was held on December 22, officials said. ''We have arrested six persons, including the principal of Sardar Patel Law College in Amreli, its two staff members and three students. The paper was first leaked on Whatsapp at 9:11 am, nearly an hour before the exam started on December 22,'' a University police station official said.

''The six have been booked under sections 406 and 409, pertaining to criminal breach of trust, and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, as well as Information Technology Act provisions,'' he said.

The examination was held on December 22, with some 18,000 students appearing for it, Vice Chancellor of Saurashtra University, Nitin Pethani said, adding a re-examination will take place on January 3.

This incident comes close on the heels of the question paper of government head clerk recruitment exam of December 12 getting leaked, which has led to several arrests. Around 88,000 candidates had taken the exam, which has now been cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

