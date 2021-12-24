Concern over language, infrastructure for NEP implementation voiced in Assam Assembly

Concerns over use of vernacular or main language of an area for imparting education at the primary level under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in multilingual states and infrastructure shortcomings were voiced by Opposition legislators in the Assam Assembly on Friday during a discussion on the NEP.

They also urged for more deliberations on the NEP rather than hastily implementing it.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, however, sought to assuage the apprehensions and said the state was prepared for its successful implementation in a time-bound manner.

Replying to the discussion on the NEP done under 'Speaker's Initiative' on the last day of the Winter Session, Pegu said regarding education in vernacular language, he has already discussed it with different Sahitya Sabhas of Assam.

Work to prepare curriculum and textbook is underway in this regard, he added.

Pegu also said based on the model formulated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, the State Council Of Educational Research And Training will prepare the textbook under the NEP.

The state government has been providing textbooks to students in different languages at present, and there is no reason it cannot do so in the future, he added.

Pegu further said the main objective of the NEP is to introduce a student friendly environment, which will have multiple exit and entry scope for every student in order to continue education as per convenience, though there will a specific period to complete a degree.

He informed the House that as part of the process to implement the NEP, the state government has convened a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities of the state on December 28 which will take some key decisions regarding implementation of the policy in higher education, along with preparation of curriculum.

The minister said with implementation of the NEP, 50 hours of training for the existing teaching staffs of Assam will become mandatory and training at various levels will be undertaken.

Earlier participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia (Congress) said the NEP should be implemented only after there is clarity on how mother tongue or the main local language of an area will be used as the medium of instruction at the primary level in a multilingual state like Assam.

Saikia also claimed that the NEP puts thrust on establishment of private schools and cost of education could escalate under it.

Manoranjan Talukdar of CPI(M) said there was no mention of any analysis of shortcomings in earlier education policies and commissions set up for the purpose.

He also stressed on increasing budgetary allocation for Education department to ensure gap in infrastructure, as needed under NEP, is met.

AIUDF legislator Mujibur Rahman said proper planning is key to successful implementation of the NEP and added that the government must ensure it was prepared on all fronts.

