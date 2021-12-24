Left Menu

Covid scare: Delhi govt orders Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on Dec 25-26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:25 IST
Covid scare: Delhi govt orders Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on Dec 25-26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Friday allowed Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls seen in the market in the last few days.

''And whereas, increasing footfalls are seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity; it was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for weekend of 25 & 26 December 2021,'' read the government order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021