Left Menu

Maha faculty development academy to be inaugurated in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:38 IST
Maha faculty development academy to be inaugurated in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy will be inaugurated in Pune on Saturday, a district administration official said.

The only state government institution in the country for faculty development will be launched virtually by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, among others will be present at the event, the official said on Friday.

''The institute, located in Model Colony here in Pune, has been set up with an aim to impart high-quality vocational education to teachers coming under the Department of Higher and Technical Education in the state as well as all the elements related to higher education throughout their tenure,'' said a statement issued by the district administration.

More than 50 thousand teachers and related persons will be trained by this institution, with the focus being on creating a new curriculum according to availability of employment, creating a network of teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education, conducting continuous experiments for capacity building, rational thinking based on science as well as diverse and inclusive education. The institute has entered into agreements with Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research (IISER) and Initiative of Change at Panchgani, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021