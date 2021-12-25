Left Menu

Suspended school teacher booked under POCSO Act

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:26 IST
Suspended school teacher booked under POCSO Act
A government school teacher, who was placed under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing some students, was arrested on Saturday under the POCSO Act, police said.

The computer science teacher, C VIjay Anand of Government Higher Secondary school at Vellalore, was suspended pending inquiry into the complaint by some girl students that he used to touch them and send obscene messages during online classes. Some students and parents had blocked the road seeking action against the teacher, on Friday.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him this morning.

