Five inmates of Delhi prisons die in almost one week; officials suspect no foul play

Inquest proceedings are being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate in each case in accordance with the rules, a senior jail official said.Police said an undertrial prisoner died on Friday in jail number 3 of Tihar.Vikram alias Vicky, lodged in central jail number 3 in Tihar, died allegedly because of health issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Five inmates have died inside prisons in Delhi in the last eight days, officials said on Saturday and asserted that none of the deaths were related to violence.

According to the officials, these deaths were reported in different jails.

In all these cases, the circumstances indicate towards natural cause like old disease or other unknown reason. Inquest proceedings are being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate in each case in accordance with the rules, a senior jail official said.

Police said an undertrial prisoner died on Friday in jail number 3 of Tihar.

Vikram alias Vicky, lodged in central jail number 3 in Tihar, died allegedly because of health issues. Action has been initiated under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

