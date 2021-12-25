Left Menu

Punjab govt to set up chair to undertake study on teachings of Lord Jesus

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said the state government will set up a chair to undertake extensive study and research on the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ and the holy Bible. Sacred occasions like Christmas further strengthen communal harmony and brotherhood, said Channi, adding that these religious celebrations also motivate society for the welfare of humanity.

PTI | Chamkaursahib | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:55 IST
Punjab govt to set up chair to undertake study on teachings of Lord Jesus
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said the state government will set up a chair to undertake extensive study and research on the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ and the holy Bible. He said this chair will be established in one of the universities in the state. Channi also extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Christmas, according to a government statement. Addressing a function organised here to mark Christmas, Channi urged to people of all sections of the society for celebrating this pious occasion in unison.

Channi said Christmas is a sacred occasion not only for Christians but for people of all religions and faiths. He said that Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated the path of peace, love, harmony and brotherhood a long time back, which is still relevant in contemporary times. Sacred occasions like Christmas further strengthen communal harmony and brotherhood, said Channi, adding that these religious celebrations also motivate society for the welfare of humanity. The Congress is a secular party, which always stands for the principle of equality, he said during the function organised by the Voice of Peace Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021