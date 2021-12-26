New political culture based on equality set under Modi govt: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said a new political culture has been set in the country under the Narendra Modi government that is based on ''equality for all'' without any discrimination. Addressing a convention on 'Good Governance Week' organised by the administration at Basohli in Kathua, he also that said democracy at the grassroots has been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir since the conduct of the District Development Council (DDC) elections. ''A new political culture has been set in the country under the Modi government that is based on equality for all without discrimination of any kind. With this new political culture all the constitutional values and principles are being followed at every level, especially in the governance,'' Singh, who is minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, said. He said a big change in terms of inclusive development is now evident at the ground level that reiterates the government's mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', in accordance with the principle of ''justice for all, appeasement to none''. Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that development should not be restricted to a few places but should be taken to far-flung areas where development was earlier only talked about but never done, Singh said. The Shahpur-Kandi project revived after 40 years, north India's first cable-stayed bridge Atal Setu, J&K's first inter-state bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, north India's first bio-tech industrial park, north India's first express road corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, a new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel, and centrally-funded Government Medical College, engineering colleges and degree colleges have placed Kathua as one of the most enviable districts of India, he said.

''The grassroots democracy has been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir since the conduct of the DDC elections that was overdue since many decades. This was a proof of the importance that the prime minister gave to strengthen the pillars of democracy in the Union Territory,'' Singh said. He said Prime Minister Modi took personal interest in the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project and it was only with his personal intervention that the work on this project resumed after 45 years, which was earlier stalled due to one or the other reasons. The minister also e-inaugurated a 100-bed girls' hostel to be built at the Basoli Government High School, many development projects under the PMGSY at Mashka, Mandli and Kehanta, long vented causeways at Stoora and Badala and span type steel bridges at Mashka and Ghatti.

He also distributed cheques to beneficiaries of the Ladli Beti Scheme and the State Marriage Assistance Scheme, provided keys of tractors to beneficiaries of the Horticulture Department and felicitated many students of the district for their outstanding performance and provided them with the sports kits.

