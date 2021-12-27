Left Menu

Three die by suicide in Assam

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 27-12-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 00:40 IST
Three young people allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Assam's Rangia and Guwahati, police said on Sunday.

A young boy and girl died after coming under the wheels of a goods train at Udiana in Rangia under Kamrup (Rural) district. Police said the bodies were recovered by the Railway Police after being informed by local people and were sent for post-mortem.

The locals claimed that they were in a relationship, police added.

The girl was a local, while the 20-year-old boy, who hailed from Mangaldai, used to work at a shop in the area.

In the second incident, a teenaged girl who was critically injured after she jumped from the fifth floor of her school in Guwahati on Saturday succumbed to her wounds during the day, police said.

The class 8 girl was admitted to a private hospital here, where she died, they added.

Family members of the girl claimed that she was verbally abused by the principal over her relationship with a schoolmate, which could have driven her to take this step.

