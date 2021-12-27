'BlockHash LIVE 2021', the annual blockchain summit on Dec 29

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:45 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI): Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), the Centre of Excellence in Blockchain under Digital University Kerala, is all set for its fourth edition of the annual Kerala Blockchain Summit on December 29. Top blockchain experts and thought leaders from around the world will take part in the one day virtual congress of blockchain titled ‘BlockHash LIVE 2021’.

The event will be inaugurated by Dr. C. Mohan, Visiting Professor-Tsinghua University & Retired IBM Research Fellow.

M. Madhavan Nambiar IAS (Retd.), Chairman, IIITM-K, Mr. Julian Gordon, VP, Asia Pacific, Hyperledger, Dr. Justin Goldston, Professor, Penn State University and Dr Santhosh Babu IAS, MD-KSITIL would be among prominent speakers during the event.

As part of the annual celebration, multiple blockchain workshops and tech-talks are organised for participants, an official statement said here.

Participants can freely register for the event and will be accredited with a blockchain-powered certificate, it added.

