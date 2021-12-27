Phase-wise demolition at PMCH: Alumni appeal for sparing historic buildings

Several old buildings of the historic Patna Medical College and Hospital have been demolished as part of a mega revamp project, even as its alumni have lamented the move and issued a fervent appeal for sparing at least the ''core heritage'' structures of the famed institution which ''tell the story of its inception''.

The first phase of dismantling began a couple of months ago to make way for modern, high-rise structures in the campus of the PMCH, which was established in 1925 as the Prince of Wales Medical College to commemorate the visit of the then Prince of Wales to Patna in December 1921.

The college was in turn born out of the Temple Medical School, set up in 1874 in Bankipore, and was conceived in 1921 to mark the visit of the royal guest to Patna.

Old medical superintendent's bungalow, prison ward, nurses hostel, and a few other structures in the sprawling campus located on the banks of the river Ganga, have been demolished and Cottage building and nurses school will also soon be dismantled under phase one of the redevelopment project, officials said.

Members of the PMCH alumni, from Patna to London, have lamented the move to demolish old, historic structures, saying the current and future generations will be ''robbed off an extraordinary piece of architectural and institutional heritage'' of Bihar and India at large.

Many eminent doctors spread across the world are part of the alumni.

PMCH Alumni Association president Satyajeet Kumar Singh said, ''It's saddening that demolition is taking place in the PMCH campus and many old buildings already lost. But, we appeal to the Bihar government authorities to at least spare the historic old Bankipore General Hospital building and Administrative Block to let future generations see the legacy of the institution in a tangible form.'' Patna-based Singh, who finished his MBBS and master's degree from PMCH in the late 1970s, and worked for several years in the UK and other countries before returning to Bihar, said it was ''painful to even imagine the fall of axe on the heritage buildings of our alma mater''.

''The college will turn hundred in 2025, and what will we show to its future students, alumni and to posterity. The demolition of its historic buildings will be a colossal loss for everyone,'' Singh said and added that he finished his MBBS in 1974 and his degree has the old name, 'Prince of Wales Medical College' embossed on it.

Other alumni members also rued that it was a '' tragedy'' that in the centenary year of the conception of the college, ''instead of celebration, its old structures were undergoing demolition''.

The old Bankipore General Hospital, predates PMCH, and its imposing double-storied main building is connected to a handsome structure which houses the old operation theatre (OT) and the PMCH Superintendent's office. Adjacent to this structure is the Administrative Block, located immediately on the banks of Ganga, which also carries on its wall, the historic plaque of the inauguration of the Prince of Wales Medical College.

The old general hospital building, popularly known as Hathwa Ward, which it houses, also has a British-era lift system. The OT building has beautiful and huge Doric columns in its facade, which present a striking view, and its image had adorned the stamp released by the postal department on PMCH's platinum jubilee in 2000.

PMCH Principal Vidyapati Choudhary said PMCH is a historic institution and its old buildings too carry ''generations of history''. Mahatma Gandhi had even visited the campus on May 15, 1947 for an appendicitis surgery of his grand-niece Manu Gandhi, he said.

As part of the revamp plan, a 5,462-bed hospital complex will come up at the site at a cost of Rs 5,540 crore, and the project is expected to be completed in seven years. Demolition of old buildings have been planned in three phases.

Patna-born doctor Navin Kumar, who moved to London in 1982 to further his medical career, said, “We the old boys of the historic PMCH are in tears, after hearing of the demolition news. Our alma mater is being torn down, piece by piece.'' UK-based Kumar, aged nearly 70, had completed his MBBS from PMCH in 1979, and recalled that his father also went to the same medical college and his grandfather even studied for some time at the Temple Medical School, before completing his higher education from Campbell Medical College, Calcutta in 1923.

''So, I am a third-generation of doctor in my family. All those years and years of memories of generations of people will be lost, if those historic buildings disappear. For a government, it may be just a piece of civil structure, but these heritage buildings are repositories of stories, and tell the tale of foundation of Bihar's first medical college, and several achievements in the field,'' he said.

So many beautiful heritage buildings of Patna have been razed in the last 10 years in the name of development, he rued and alleged that ''when politicians become town-planners, heritage is bound to be destroyed''.

Singh, Kumar and several other alumni members had issued an appeal in December 2018 as well to save the ''beautiful heritage buildings of the PMCH for posterity'', when the redeveloped project was first announced.

Kumar, who lives with his family in London, said, ''I now live in the UK. I see how zealously people here guard their heritage, hospitals or other buildings, with active role of heritage societies. While in my hometown, built heritage is perhaps the most vulnerable entity right now.'' PTI KND SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)