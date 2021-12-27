Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM honours shuttler Lakshya Sen

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:54 IST
Uttarakhand CM honours shuttler Lakshya Sen
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has honoured badminton player Lakshya Sen for his achievement at the BWF World Championships, 2021 held in Spain.

Handing over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to the 20-year-old shuttler on Sunday, Dhami said by winning a medal at the international event, Sen had brought laurels to the country and the state.

Sen, who won a bronze medal at the championship, belongs to Almora district in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister also honoured the his parents and wished that Sen wins a gold medal at the next world badminton championships.

He also spoke about the state government's new sports policy that aims at giving more opportunities to budding sportspersons to hone their skills.

A sports university is being established in the state, besides a women's sports college in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021