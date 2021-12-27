Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held from Rajasthan for eloping with minor girl

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running away with a minor girl to Rajasthan, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.The man worked as a watchman in the building where the minor girl used to do cleaning and sweeping jobs, a Vakola police station official said.After the girls parents filed a complaint, we held the man and his younger brother, who hid them, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running away with a minor girl to Rajasthan, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The man worked as a watchman in the building where the minor girl used to do cleaning and sweeping jobs, a Vakola police station official said.

''After the girl's parents filed a complaint, we held the man and his younger brother, who hid them, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. They have been charged with kidnapping. A medical examination will be conducted on the girl to see if she has been sexually assaulted,'' he said.

