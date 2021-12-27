Left Menu

ABVP demands offline classes, passes resolution in MP convention

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP has requested the Union and state governments to resume offline studies in schools, colleges and universities due to the falling standard of education during online teaching, its national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said here on Monday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has requested the Union and state governments to resume offline studies in schools, colleges and universities due to the falling standard of education during online teaching, its national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said here on Monday. She said the ABVP, which is part of the Sangh Parivar like the ruling BJP, will submit a memorandum to the Union education and home ministries, chief ministers etc on this issue.

''The management of many educational institutions, schools and colleges are collecting full fees, including tuition fees. Students also pay fees for library and other administrative heads but do not get to utilize campus facilities as studies are online,'' she said.

Asked about such the offline demand amid the Omicron threat, Tripathi said COVID-19 vaccination was going on and the government has now permitted vaccination in the 15-18 age group as well.

She said a resolution was also passed in the national convention seeking 240-day maternity leave for women pursuing doctorate or other research.

Governments have also been asked to rein in inflation as per one resolution passed at the convention, which was attended in person by 665 delegates from the country as well as 70,000 virtually, while some students from Nepal and Bangladesh took part as observers, she informed.

