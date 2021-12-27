Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:21 IST
Winter break for Delhi govt school students up to class 5 from Jan 1 to 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Winter break for students up to class 5 at Delhi government schools will be from January 1 to 15 and no online or offline teaching learning activity can be conducted during this period, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday.

However, it said that to help students consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments.

''All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022 and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period,'' an official order issued by the government said.

''However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments,'' it said.

The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment. ''Class teachers may be further directed to make a note of the strengths and weaknesses of the students of their respective classes, so that individual attention may be given to each student after the winter vacation,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

