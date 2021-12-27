Left Menu

Anti-IIT protests in Goa: Withdraw cases against tribals, Rane tells CM

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging the latter to withdraw cases against tribals who took part in last years protests against the setting up of an IIT campus in Sattari.Several cases were filed in connection with the protests that took place in Shel Melaulim village, which is part of Ranes Valpoi Assembly seat.This issue needs to be put at rest as there will not be an IIT in Guleli and as decided by the Cabinet.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:51 IST
Anti-IIT protests in Goa: Withdraw cases against tribals, Rane tells CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@visrane)
  • Country:
  • India

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging the latter to withdraw cases against tribals who took part in last year's protests against the setting up of an IIT campus in Sattari.

Several cases were filed in connection with the protests that took place in Shel Melaulim village, which is part of Rane's Valpoi Assembly seat.

''This issue needs to be put at rest as there will not be an IIT in Guleli and as decided by the Cabinet. I have requested the Hon'ble CM through my letter and email to withdraw the cases with immediate effect. I shall be meeting with him in this regard to follow up on the same,'' he tweeted.

In January this year, the state government had scrapped the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021