Dharm Sansad: Protest held at Uttarakhand Sadan over hate speeches against Muslims

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Students and activists on Monday held a protest at Uttarakhand Sadan here over hate speeches against Muslims at a 'Dharm Sansad' in Haridwar.

Protesters gathered at Uttarakhand Sadan amid heavy police deployment and demanded the immediate arrest of Yati Narasimhanand, Prabodhanand and Annapurna, who delivered hate speeches at the conclave.

At the protest on Monday, a public meeting was conducted in which representatives of various organisations spoke, according to a statement.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) general secretary, said, ''The calls in Haridwar resemble those of the final solution in Nazi Germany! RSS must be defeated with strong people's movement.'' Organisations like AISA, Anhad, SFI, UAH, NFIW, KYS, AIDWA, DISHA, among others, joined the protest.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand Sadan, which demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and immediate legal action against those involved in hate speeches in the Haridwar 'Dharma Sansad'.

Extremely provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims were allegedly made by participants at the event held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16 to 19.

It was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, the priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad.

