BJP councillor seeks scrapping of Crossing Republic’s DPR

A BJP councillor has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging severe irregularity in the passage of Detailed Project Report for the Ghaziabad's sub-city Crossing Republic and has demanded that the same should be scrapped. In his complaint, Councillor Rajendra Tyagi has also alleged criminal collusion between the Crossing Republic builders and the Ghaziabad Development Authority officials in the passage of the sub-city DPR.

Tyagi alleged that as per the DPR approved for Crossing Republic, the sub-city was to be developed on an area of 360 acres of land while the builders had only 270 acres of land in their possession for the purpose.

The DPR had also envisaged the development of various community facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals etc but the sub-city had no land for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)