Balbharati to dump over 400 tonnes of old syllabus books: Maha minister

In the last three years, new syllabus books for Classes 2, 11 and 12 have been printed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:40 IST
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that Balbharati, the state curriculum board, has decided to dump old syllabus books weighing over 400 tonnes.

Gaikwad was responding to a question raised by legislator Arun Lad in the state Legislative Council on Monday over the dumping of old books by the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, popularly known as Balbharati.

''It is true that Balbharati invited tender on August 17 this year to scrap the old syllabus books weighing 426 tonnes. The board has received five tenders for the same,” the minister said.

“In the last three years, new syllabus books for Classes 2, 11 and 12 have been printed. Hence, the books of old syllabus have been scrapped for the purpose of pulping,” she said.

