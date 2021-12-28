NCW chairperson seeks withdrawal of 'misogynist' JNU circular

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought withdrawal of a ''misogynist'' circular issued by the JNU, which says girls are ''supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends''.

The circular was issued for a counseling session by the JNU on sexual harassment. Tagging the circular on Twitter, Sharma sought its withdrawal.

''Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of #JNU should be withdrawn. The internal committee should have a Victim-Centred approach and not otherwise,'' Sharma added.

The internal complaints committee (ICC) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has uploaded the circular on the varsity's website, saying that it will organize a counseling session on sexual harassment on January 17. It also said that such sessions will be organized on a monthly basis.

Under the subhead ''why is the counseling session required'', the circular said that it will make students aware of what consists of sexual harassment.

It also said that students are being counseled during the orientation program and at the inception of each academic year, they need to refresh their knowledge about the same, from time to time.

''ICC comes across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship bantering and sexual harassment. Girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassment (sic),'' the circular read. It also stated that the ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of sexual harassment.

