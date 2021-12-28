Police teach fighting students 'kurals'

Left Menu

The law enforcers said they made the students write down couplets of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar.The incident happened on Sunday during a procession of elephants at the annual festival for Lord Ayyappa at Madukkarai. For the students could barely pen down 10 or 12 of the couplets at the station.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:08 IST
Coimbatore, Dec 28 (PTI): An unusual punishment was given to students of a college here for having got into a group clash. It was not professors or lectures who meted out the punishment, it was the police. The law enforcers said they made the students write down couplets of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar.

The incident happened on Sunday during a procession of elephants at the annual festival for Lord Ayyappa at Madukkarai. At the venue, a verbal duel broke out among the youngsters and soon led to fisticuffs. Seeing this, members of the public informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took the 10 youth, later identified as students, to the station.

Considering their future if a case was filed, the personnel of the station said they taught the students a good but seemingly a bitter lesson: They made the youth write down at least 50 of the verses from the total of 1,330 'kurals'.

Apparently worse than corporal punishment, it seemed. For the students could barely pen down 10 or 12 of the couplets at the station. Knowing well, it was a long way to go for them, the police let the students go but not before calling their parents to the station and asking them to discipline their wards.

