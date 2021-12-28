Undertrial prisoner dies during treatment at J'khand hospital

A 41-year-old inmate lodged in Central Jail here in Jharkhand's Palamu district died during treatment at a state-run hospital on Tuesday, an official said. The prisoner was ''mentally unsound'' and admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for treatment on December 5, Medininagar Central Jail Superintendent Jitendra Kumar said. The inmate, identified as Arvind Kumar Gupta, had earlier undergone treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science and Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences, he said. Gupta, a resident of Satlua village under the Chainpur Police Station limits, was lodged in jail six years ago in connection with the murder of his wife. The Palamu district administration asked Medininagar Circle Officer J K Mishra to conduct an inquiry into his death, another official said.

