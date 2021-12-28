Left Menu

Food poisoning: 30 girls of Pune institute complain of stomach ache, nausea; some hospitalised

Thirty girls of a training institute in Pune complained of stomach upset and nausea after eating some food items for Christmas, following which several of them had to be hospitalised and the rest treated at the OPD level, officials said on Tuesday.Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said it is a suspected case of food poisoning.As per the information we have received, the girls had consumed food items made from paneer Indian cottage cheese for Christmas.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:09 IST
Food poisoning: 30 girls of Pune institute complain of stomach ache, nausea; some hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty girls of a training institute in Pune complained of stomach upset and nausea after eating some food items for Christmas, following which several of them had to be hospitalised and the rest treated at the OPD level, officials said on Tuesday.

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said it is a suspected case of food poisoning.

''As per the information we have received, the girls had consumed food items made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) for Christmas. On Monday, some of them complained of stomach ache and nausea,'' he said.

''A total of 22 girls have been taken to Bhor sub district hospital. Of these seven are admitted and the rest are being treated at the OPD level. The remaining students have been taken to Sassoon hospital,'' he said.

District officials said the condition of all 30 girls was stable, adding that food and water samples were being collected for examination.

The training institute, located near Khed Shivapur on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, is a non-profit organization and offers a one-year free course in software programming to girls from low-income families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021