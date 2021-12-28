Left Menu

Physical classes to resume in Odisha primary schools from January 3

Dash told reporters that as per the directions of the chief minister, physical mode of teaching will be resumed in about 27,000 schools in the state from January 3, 2022.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:34 IST
Physical classes to resume in Odisha primary schools from January 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government Tuesday announced that physical classes would resume for students of classes 1 to 5 from January 3 next. The announcement was made by School and Mass Education minister S R Dash barely a few hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed officials to make preparations on war-footing to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19 following the detection of at least eight cases of Omicron variant in the state. Dash told reporters that as per the directions of the chief minister, physical mode of teaching will be resumed in about 27,000 schools in the state from January 3, 2022. Pointing out that online classes will also continue, he said the pupils can attend offline classes in consultation with their parents or guardians. However, in schools where the summative exam for class 10 students has been scheduled, the on-campus classes will resume from January 10, 2022, he said.

In those schools, the Matric summative assessment-1 is scheduled to be held between January 5 and 8. Mentioning that the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for classes 6 to 12 has to be followed by all the primary schools, the minister said that classes for 1 to 5 will be held between 9 am and 12 noon, without any break. Dash said that cooked mid-day meal will not be served to students. "They will be given dry ration," he said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021