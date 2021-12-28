Left Menu

UP’s higher edu panel’s website hacked, last name ‘Allahabadi’ of some famous poets changed to ‘Prayagraj’

The website of UP Higher Education Service Commission was hacked on Tuesday with the hackers replacing the last name Allahabadi of some renowned poets with Praygaraj in an apparent resentment of the change of the name this historical city, an official said.The Prayagraj-based Commission, however, was able to restore its Hindi website and the work is on to restore its English portal, Commission chairman Ishwar Charan Vishvaarma told PTI.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:37 IST
The website of UP Higher Education Service Commission was hacked on Tuesday with the hackers replacing the last name “Allahabadi” of some renowned poets with “Praygaraj” in an ''apparent resentment'' of the change of the name this historical city, an official said.

The Prayagraj-based Commission, however, was able to restore its Hindi website and the work is on to restore its English portal, Commission chairman Ishwar Charan Vishvaarma told PTI. A complaint about the incident has been lodged with the Cyber Cell of the city police to nab the culprits, Dr Vishvakarma said.

''It was evidently a handiwork of some miscreants expressing their apparent resentment over the change of name of Allahabad,'' Dr Vishvakarma said, taking pains to explain that the Commission had no role in corrupting the website. The renowned poets and litterateur whose last name ''Allahabadi'' was replaced by “Prayagraj” included Akbar Allahabadi, Tej Allahabadi and Rasheed Allahabadi, the Commission’s chairman said, adding these names have been corrected in the Hindi website and the work is on to correct them in the English portal of the Commission.

