Taking steps for upgradation of products by KVIB units in J&K: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said his administration is taking steps for the upgradation of products manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) units.

Sinha was chairing a meeting to review the performance achieved under various schemes being implemented by the KVIB here, an official spokesperson said.

''Our thrust is to support the cottage and village industry, strengthening traditional art and creating sustainable employment for artisans,'' Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor called for further strengthening the efforts to improve the entrepreneurial ecosystem among women, weaker and marginalised sections.

He issued instructions for onboarding maximum nationalised banks for extending benefits under the J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP).

During the meeting, the spokesperson said Sinha discussed the future course of action of KVIB and the industries department to exploit the full potential of the micro industries sector, besides creating a host of employment opportunities for the youth in rural areas.

Sinha called upon the functionaries of the Board to enhance the impact of demand-driven programmes for maximum benefits to the citizens, besides revising targets under different schemes as per the response received from the public.

''It is our responsibility to make the Board a valuable contributor to the overall progress of the J&K UT,'' he said.

The spokesperson said the meeting was informed that KVIB has recorded its highest-ever performance in job creation under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

In the financial year 2021-22 till December 25, KVIB generated 90,000 jobs across J&K against the target of 26,000 jobs, providing impetus to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and the Vocal for Local.

The spokesperson said explicit directions were also passed to ensure the Aadhaar seeding of the beneficiaries, issuance of Artisan Credit Card to eligible beneficiaries, besides taking regular feedback from the beneficiaries of various schemes.

The lieutenant governor instructed the officials for conducting an information, education and communication campaign to reach out to the maximum population with the working of KVIB and the industries department to showcase how the initiatives and schemes are transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.

