Left Menu

Everyone has viewpoint: JNU officer on circular for counselling session on sexual harassment

A day after a public invitation for a counselling session by JNU on sexual harassment drew flak for its choice of words, the presiding officer of the varsitys Internal Complaints Committee said everyone has a viewpoint and their way of looking at things.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:06 IST
Everyone has viewpoint: JNU officer on circular for counselling session on sexual harassment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a public invitation for a counselling session by JNU on sexual harassment drew flak for its choice of words, the presiding officer of the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee said everyone has a viewpoint and their way of looking at things. A line in the invitation read: "girls are supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends''. This drew the ire of student outfits and teachers who said it reeks of victim shaming.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had uploaded the invitation on the varsity's website saying that it will organise the counselling session on sexual harassment on January 17. It also said that such sessions will be organised on a monthly basis.

Professor Punam Kumari, the presiding officer of the ICC, said, ''Many of the cases that we receive are those where men and women are close friends. Women, if they do not like the way they are being touched should say it the first time and not keep to themselves. People get into a relationship after becoming friends. If they don't like the way they are being touched, they should convey it clearly.'' She said that men are not aware about the repercussions of sexual harassment and the counselling session will educate them that if they are making someone uncomfortable or touching them inappropriately, despite being told not to, what can be the consequences. When asked about the criticism, she said, ''Everyone has a viewpoint and their way of looking at things. They can look at the counselling session in a positive way and see that such an event is being organised.'' Under the subhead ''why is the counselling session required'', the invite said that it will make students aware about what consists of sexual harassment.

It also said that students are being counselled during the orientation programme and on the inception of each academic year, they need to refresh their knowledge about the same, time to time.

''ICC come across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship's bantering and sexual harassment. Girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments (sic),'' the invite read. Earlier in the day, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma sought withdrawal of the ''misogynist'' circular issued by the university.

''Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of JNU should be withdrawn. Internal committee should have victim-centred approach and not otherwise,'' Sharma said on Twitter, while tagging the invitation. Calling the invitation 'atrocious', JNU professor Ayesha Kidwai, in a Facebook post, said the invite shows why women do not want to approach the ICC. ''It shows us why women complainants do not want to complain to the ICC for fear of being punished themselves. It also explains why the loss of GSCASH has effectively silenced all discussion of SH (sexual harassment) on JNU campus altogether, as the ICC and its supposed awareness programmes have created an atmosphere which is virulently hostile to sexual harassment being seen as a misconduct, a human rights violation, and a blatant exercise of patriarchal and hierarchical power in the workplace,'' the post read.

The JNU administration replaced the Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) with the ICC in September 2017 in its 269th executive council meeting, a move which was extensively criticised by student and teacher bodies, apart from women's rights organisations PTI SLB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021