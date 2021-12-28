Raj CM make unscheduled stop while returning from Cong training camp, speaks to students

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday made an unscheduled halt while returning from a Congress training camp in Bada Padampura and talked to students at a coaching institute.

The students were solving model question papers and were surprised to see the chief minister among them. Gehlot spoke to them about their studies, classes and took feedback from other people about problems in the area, a release said.

Gehlot said that the state government is opening English medium schools in rural areas to benefit rural students. He also talked to a group of local people about the state government's Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme.

