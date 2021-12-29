Four engineering college employees die due to electric shock in Maha

Four employees of an engineering college were electrocuted to death in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm when the victims were painting the newly-constructed entrance gate of the Pote College of Engineering, run by BJP MLC and former state minister Pravin Pote, at Kathora Road near here, they said.

The iron ladder they were using for the painting work came in contact with an overhead electric cable and all four received electric shock, leading to their death on the spot, the police said.

The deceased, employees of the private college, were identified by the police as Akshay Sahebrao Sawarkar (25), Gokul Shalikramji Wagh (28), Prashant Selukar (30) and Sanjay Dandnaik (45), all residents of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)