Left Menu

Four engineering college employees die due to electric shock in Maha

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:41 IST
Four engineering college employees die due to electric shock in Maha
  • Country:
  • India

Four employees of an engineering college were electrocuted to death in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm when the victims were painting the newly-constructed entrance gate of the Pote College of Engineering, run by BJP MLC and former state minister Pravin Pote, at Kathora Road near here, they said.

The iron ladder they were using for the painting work came in contact with an overhead electric cable and all four received electric shock, leading to their death on the spot, the police said.

The deceased, employees of the private college, were identified by the police as Akshay Sahebrao Sawarkar (25), Gokul Shalikramji Wagh (28), Prashant Selukar (30) and Sanjay Dandnaik (45), all residents of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021