One held for duping Gr Noida man with railways job promise

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a Greater Noida resident on the pretext of getting him a job in the railways, the police said.

The accused had taken Rs 1 lakh in the name of advance from the complainant while the whole deal was fixed for Rs 7 lakh, the police said.

The police also impounded a Hyundai Creta from the accused which had 'Government of India' stickers pasted on its front and rear sides, officials said.

''The accused has been identified as Kartikeya Sharma, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district. He has been arrested by the Beta 2 police station team over a complaint of fraud. He had duped the complainant of Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in the railway,'' a police spokesperson said.

The official said Sharma had also taken some documents belonging to the complainant like school and college passing certificates, some passport-size pictures of his -- all of which have been recovered.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 484 (counterfeiting a mark used by a public servant), the police said.

