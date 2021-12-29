Chitkara University Bags 2nd Rank in ARIIA Rankings Released by Govt of India

Chitkara University, Punjab, has secured the 2nd rank in the prestigious Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2021 (ARIIA 2021) released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. ARIIA is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions (HEIs) in India on indicators related to Innovation, start-up, and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty. This year 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) participated as compared to 674 Higher Education Institutes during the 2nd edition of ARIIA (ARIIA-2021) last year. It evaluates institutions on parameters such as academic courses offered by the institute on innovation, IPR, and start-up; activities to promote and support innovation & start-up in the campus; pre-incubation and incubation infrastructures & facilities available on campus; successful innovation and start-ups emerged from campus; investment, collaboration and partnerships with ecosystem enablers; research outputs; publications and intellectual properties generated; and technology transfer and commercialization efforts. On the occasion, Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University said, "It is the hard work of our students, staff, and faculty that resulted in securing this achievement. Chitkara University's Research and Innovation Network (CURIN) encourages our students to become innovative leaders and contribute to nation-building by developing indigenous solutions. Moreover, the university has a well-defined research promotion policy which has resulted in the development of state-of-the-art advanced facilities." Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, while congratulating the students, said, "This milestone is an outcome of Chitkara University's relentless focus on fostering innovation, and encouraging students to solve real-world problems. It speaks volumes of our innovative teaching methodology, academic prowess, and proactive industry collaborations." Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, "We are delighted to share CURIN has multi-disciplinary advanced facilities supported by research funding from government agencies such as DST, DRDO, etc. to the tune of 37.24 crores. The research scholars and faculties are provided seed money for undertaking research and filing patents. Various dynamic collaborations have been established through the internationally-funded research projects, international conferences, and cultural immersion across the campus." Chitkara University has also been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade. It achieved high rankings in the NIRF Rankings 2021 under various categories including Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, Research, etc and had bagged a spectacular ranking of 601-650 in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2022, placing Chitkara University among the Top 100 institutes of the country. About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh (India) has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking university in North India which has been ranked A+ by the NAAC. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, strong industry collaborations, and 120+ working associations from schools across the world, Chitkara University not only attracts the finest students from across the nation but with its seamless placement support, it is also able to help them carve high growth careers. For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in. Image: Chitkara University Punjab Campus

