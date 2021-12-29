Left Menu

Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 4 Scoreboard

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:13 IST
The scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 327 South Africa 1st innings: 197 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 16/1) KL Rahul c Elgar b Ngidi 23 Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b Jansen 4 Shardul Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10 Cheteshwar Pujara c de Kock b Ngidi 16 Virat Kohli c de Kock b Jansen 18 Ajinkya Rahane c van der Dussen b Jansen 20 Rishabh Pant c Ngidi b Rabada 34 Ravichandran Ashwin c Petersen b Rabada 14 Mohammed Shami c Mulder b Rabada 1 Jasprit Bumrah not out 7 Mohammed Siraj b Jansen 0 Extras: (B-17 LB-4 NB-6) 27 Total: (All out in 50.3 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1/12 2/34 3/54 4/79 5/109 6/111 7/146 8/166 9/169 10/174 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-4-42-4, Lungi Ngidi 10-2-31-2, Marco Jansen 13.3-4-55-4, Wiaan Mulder 10-4-25-0.

