One held for duping Gr Noida man with railways job promise
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a Greater Noida resident on the pretext of getting him a job in the railways, the police said.The accused had taken Rs 40,000 from the complainant in the name of advance and was demanding Rs 1 lakh, while the whole deal was fixed for Rs 7 lakh, the police said.The police also impounded a Hyundai Creta from the accused which had Government of India stickers pasted on its front and rear sides, officials said.The accused has been identified as Kartikeya Sharma, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a Greater Noida resident on the pretext of getting him a job in the railways, the police said.
The accused had taken Rs 40,000 from the complainant in the name of advance and was demanding Rs 1 lakh, while the whole deal was fixed for Rs 7 lakh, the police said.
The police also impounded a Hyundai Creta from the accused which had 'Government of India' stickers pasted on its front and rear sides, officials said.
''The accused has been identified as Kartikeya Sharma, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district. He has been arrested by the Beta 2 police station team over a complaint of fraud. He had duped the complainant of Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in the railway,'' a police spokesperson said.
The official said Sharma had also taken some documents belonging to the complainant like school and college passing certificates, some passport-size pictures of his -- all of which have been recovered.
An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 484 (counterfeiting a mark used by a public servant), the police said.
