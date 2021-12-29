Left Menu

Sikh body demands 4 seats for the community in J-K assembly

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:36 IST
Sikh body demands 4 seats for the community in J-K assembly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee on Wednesday demanded the reservation of four seats for the community in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

"Despite our meeting with the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desal, no reservation whatsoever has been earmarked for the Sikhs even though we demanded the same in the meeting, and it was also mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the Commission," APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told reporters here.

Raina said the "cold-shouldered attitude" of the commission means that basic rights in Jammu and Kashmir will not be extended to the Sikh minority in the forthcoming delimitation of assembly segments.

"We demand reservation of four seats for Sikhs in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly," he said.

The APSCC chairman said all governments of Jammu and Kashmir in the past have "deliberately ignored" the basic issues of the community.

"The issues have piled up due to non-resolution and we fail to understand the measuring rod used by the people at helm to measure or understand the problems of Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir. We have been neglected and discriminated against all along even in the new set of Union Territory," he said.

Despite repeated promises, he said, the Sikh community is not given the status of minority in Jammu and Kashmir.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been praising the historical contribution of Sikhs in the country, he never tried to understand the issues faced by the minority, the APSCC chairman alleged. Raina said Sikhs are "openly discriminated" in various government orders and packages, while other minorities are getting exclusive and secret packages of jobs for their youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021