Left Menu

NEET PG counseling: AIIMS Bhopal resident doctors hold protest against police action in Delhi

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:48 IST
NEET PG counseling: AIIMS Bhopal resident doctors hold protest against police action in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The resident doctors of AIIMS Bhopal on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest to show solidarity with doctors in Delhi who were subjected to police action during a stir in the capital against the delay in NEET PG 2021 counseling.

Around 200-250 resident doctors and interns took part in the protest here between 9am and 1 pm, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal's Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Dr Sravan JS told PTI.

''We strongly condemn the police action against doctors who were peacefully agitating in Delhi demanding expediting NEET-PG counseling. Cops violated norms, manhandled our fellow doctors, especially women, and used brute force against them,” Sravan said.

He added that the protest during the day affected OPD but emergency services were functional, and doctors ensured no patient suffered.

On Monday, members of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi were stopped by police while they were marching from Maulana Azad Medical College to the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021