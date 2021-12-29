Haryana CM announces bonanza for anganwadi workers, helpers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a financial bonanza for anganwadi workers and helpers on Wednesday.

The chief minister made several important announcements in the interest of anganwadi workers and helpers as a new year gift, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

He announced Rs 1 lakh for the anganwadi workers and Rs 50,000 for the helpers who will retire from service on December 31, the statement said.

Also, their monthly honorarium will be increased and the arrears for two years (2019-20 and 2020-21), along with an incentive of Rs 1,000 each, will be given to all anganwadi workers for working as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khattar made these announcements at a meeting held with the office-bearers of the Anganwadi Workers' Union regarding their demands on Wednesday. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda also attended the meeting.

No anganwadi worker or helper will be removed from their centres, the statement quoted Khattar as saying.

Rather, the state government is moving ahead in the direction of opening crèches along with the anganwadis. These crèches will have even better facilities for children. Along with fresh candidates, anganwadi workers will also get a chance to get recruited in these crèches, the chief minister said.

He said the anganwadi workers will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the future.

Also, an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to them under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana in case of an accident. Under the scheme, a premium of Rs 12 per month will be paid by the state government, he said.

