MP: NSUI protests at Barkatullah varsity demanding online exams; accuse cops of cane charge

MP Youth Congress media department chairperson Vivek Tripathi alleged the vice chancellor had called police.Baghsevania police station in charge Sanjeev Kumar Choukse denied that cops cane charged the protesting students.They were brought to the police station and then produced in the sub divisional magistrate SDM court, which released them on bail, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:05 IST
The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India on Wednesday held a protest at Barkatullah University here demanding online examinations. NSUI functionaries said police forced them to end the stir, detained some of them and also resorted to a cane charge. MP Youth Congress media department chairperson Vivek Tripathi alleged the vice chancellor had called police.

Baghsevania police station in charge Sanjeev Kumar Choukse denied that cops cane charged the protesting students.

''They were brought to the police station and then produced in the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) court, which released them on bail,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

