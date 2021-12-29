JNU imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am

A day after the Delhi government sounded a 'yellow alert' in the city in view of the rising Covid cases, Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday announced a night curfew on the campus from 10 pm to 5 am.

The order will be effective immediately, the university said.

In its order, JNU said all offline academic activities will remain suspended and Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders.

''Persons who are engaged in emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods are allowed on production of valid I-Card. Persons coming from/going to airport/ railway station/ISBTs are allowed to travel on production of valid ticket,'' the order stated.

It said authorised shops of shopping complex/Tapti/Paschimabad/Poorvanchal complexes etc., are allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis.

''All authorised stand-alone (single) shops and single shops of residential areas are allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on all days without restriction of odd-even.

''All authorised canteens are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm,'' it added.

According to the order, only outdoor yoga activity is allowed.

The university also directed its security branch to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing etc., is followed on campus.

''The Security Branch of the University shall ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles in the University Campus by putting adequate number of checking points with the objective to prevent unnecessary movement of people on roads,'' the order stated.

It asked campus residents not to move within the campus during the curfew hours.

Campus gates will remain closed for all during the curfew, except for emergency movement, it said. PTI SLB DIV DIV

