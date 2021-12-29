Rajasthan to implement night curfew, no entry to public places for unvaccinated from Jan 31

Amid the rising number of coronavirus case, the Rajasthan government Wednesday asked officials to ensure effective implementation of night curfew and made full vaccination mandatory for entry to public places from January 31. In fresh coronavirus guidelines issued on Wednesday, the state government said it is mandatory for its residents to get both the doses of coronavirus vaccine for entry in schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and market, and the unvaccinated will not be allowed to go to public places after January 31, 2022. The guidelines were released after a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence. As per the guidelines, educational and non-educational staff of all universities/colleges/schools/coaching institutes, students above 18 years of age and drivers of buses, autos and cabs operated for institute traffic will have to compulsorily get both doses of the vaccine.

Along with this, all government personnel are expected to get both doses of vaccine mandatorily. All cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes in the state will be allowed to open till 10:00 pm for persons above 18 years of age who have received both doses of the vaccine.

From January 3, 2022, all cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes/auditoriums and exhibition space will be allowed with 50% capacity for persons who have received both doses of vaccine.

According to the guidelines of the Home Department, after January 31, 2022, only people who have got both the doses will be allowed at public places and if any violation is found, the head of the concerned institution/operators will be penalised as per the rules.

A maximum of 200 people will be allowed to participate in all kinds of crowded public, social, political, sports related, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions/festivals/wedding ceremonies, the guidelines said. If the number of persons participating in the above programs is more than 200, it will be necessary to obtain prior permission from the District Collector and District Magistrate, they said.

A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on the organisers and the director of the meeting place for any violation.

The operation of city/mini buses will be allowed from 05:00 am to 11:00 pm. No passenger will be allowed to travel while standing. The facility of home delivery by restaurants will be allowed 24 hours a day. The facility of dine-in and takeaway in the restaurant, will be allowed according to the seating capacity till 10:00 pm every day, ensuring compliance of covid behavior. At the same time, the night curfew will continue in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am. However, on the occasion of the new year, on December 31, restaurants can be operated for an additional two-and-a-half hours (10:00 pm to 12:30 pm) and there will be a relaxation of two hours (11:00 pm to 01:00 pm) in the night curfew.

On Wednesday, 23 more people were reported infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. So far, 131 new corona infected have been found in the state. Of these, maximum 88 infected have been found in Jaipur. At present, 537 people infected with corona virus are under treatment in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)