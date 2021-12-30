Left Menu

North Delhi civic body transforming 'dhalao' sites into libraries, book banks

People can also donate books there to help the needy students, a senior official said on Wednesday.Officials said the dhalaos which have been closed are being converted into vibrant spaces such as libraries and book banks to promote education, especially for the underprivileged.The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has waste compactors at 76 locations.The civic body said that it has taken the initiative of beautifying compactors by converting them into compactor vatika.It would be like a mini-garden with grass and flower plants, motivational slogans painted on boards and also selfie-points to encourage citizens get involved in waste management, the NDMC said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 09:41 IST
North Delhi civic body transforming 'dhalao' sites into libraries, book banks
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been converting many of its 'dhalaos' or dumpsites into libraries and book banks, officials have said.

The NDMC has taken many other innovative steps such as beautification of compactors under the cleanliness initiative. It is being done to motivate citizens, especially the young generation, to manage their waste sensibly.

At Sector-3 of Rohini Zone, a dumpsite has been converted into an English language coaching centre for poor children. People can also donate books there to help the needy students, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Officials said the 'dhalaos' which have been closed are being converted into vibrant spaces such as libraries and book banks to promote education, especially for the underprivileged.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has waste compactors at 76 locations.

The civic body said that it has taken the initiative of beautifying compactors by converting them into 'compactor vatika'.

It would be like a mini-garden with grass and flower plants, motivational slogans painted on boards and also selfie-points to encourage citizens get involved in waste management, the NDMC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021