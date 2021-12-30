Left Menu

ICAI to oppose proposal to introduce three non-CA members in disciplinary committee

We oppose the proposal and will present our case before the standing committee when we are invited for hearing, ICAI vice-president Debasish Mitra told PTI on the sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday.He said that non-CAs wont have the in-depth knowledge of accounting, which is a must for fair judgement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 10:27 IST
ICAI to oppose proposal to introduce three non-CA members in disciplinary committee
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has said it will oppose the Centre’s proposal to introduce three non-CA members into ICAI’s disciplinary committee, arguing that the move will impact fair judgement. The government, through the Chartered Accountants, Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has proposed the inclusion of two CAs and three non-CAs in the ICAI disciplinary committee.

At present, the panel comprises two non-CA nominees and three ICAI members. The bill has been sent by Lok Sabha to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny. “We oppose the proposal and will present our case before the standing committee when we are invited for hearing,” ICAI vice-president Debasish Mitra told PTI on the sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday.

He said that non-CAs won't have the “in-depth knowledge of accounting, which is a must for fair judgement”. Mitra also said ICAI would focus on adapting new technologies like artificial intelligence along with forensic auditing and upgrading its code of ethics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021