Appointments of VCs of 24 universities in Bengal without my approval: Guv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 11:59 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Wikipedia
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday claimed that appointments of vice-chancellors of 24 universities in the state were made without his approval or in defiance of orders.

Dhankhar is the ex-officio chancellor of the state-run universities, including Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and Presidency University.

''VCs of 24 Universities appointed @MamataOfficial in disregard of law. These are ex facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor-the Appointing Authority,'' the governor tweeted.

''These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless soon recalled,'' he added.

The warning comes close on the heels of chancellors and vice-chancellors of private universities not attending a meeting called by the governor earlier in the month at the Raj Bhawan here.

Dhankhar is a visitor of private universities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

