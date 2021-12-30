Khaps demand implementation of promises made to farmers., oppose raising of marriage age for girls

Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-12-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 13:16 IST
Heads of several Khaps held a meeting here demanding fulfillment of promises made to agitating farmers in Delhi, and also opposed the Centre's decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women.

The meeting was held on Wednesday in which several Khap heads participated, including Battisa Khap head Choudhary Vinay Kumar, Budyan Khap head Sachin Jawla, Benival Khap head Amit Benival and Upendra Choudhary of Dandhu Khap. They also decided to call further meetings to decide their future course of action.

The Union Cabinet had recently cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.

They also demanded legal guarantees on MSP, withdrawal of cases against farmers registered during the movement, and clearing of sugarcane dues.

On December 9, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had announced the suspension of its over a year-long agitation after they received a formal letter from the central government accepting their key pending demands including withdrawal of police cases against the protesters and on MSP.

